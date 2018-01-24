Register
25 January 2018
    Turkish President Erdogan and US President Trump

    Erdogan Calls On Trump to Stop Support of Kurdish Armed Groups in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Asin Bulbul/Kevin Lamarque
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Turkey Starts Operation 'Olive Branch' in Syria (37)
    420

    Trkish President and his US counterpart have discussed the situation in Syria's Afrin, where Ankara is currently conducting a military operation.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump have discussed Ankara's military operation dubbed Olive Branch in Syrian Afrin in a phone talk.

    According to a Turkish administration source, Erdogan has called on Trump to stop support of Kurdish armed groups in Syria.

    "The presidents of Turkey and the United States discussed over the phone the operation in Syria's Afrin, and our president informed Trump that the purpose of the operation was to ensure the national security of Turkey and to clear Afrin from terrorists," the source said.

    According to the source, Erdogan called on the US to end the military support for Kurdistan Workers Party, the Syrian Democratic Union Party, and the Kurdish militia in Syria.

    FSA fighters in Afrin, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Turkish Military Hits 47 Targets in Syria's Afrin - General Staff
    Donald Trump in his turn has called on Erdogan to de-escalate the situation in Afrin and avoid any actions that could spark conflict between US and Turkish military forces, the White House said in a readout after the phone call.

    “President Trump relayed concerns that escalating violence in Afrin, Syria, risks undercutting our shared goals in Syria,” the readout said. “He urged Turkey to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties and increases to displaced persons and refugees. He urged Turkey to exercise caution and to avoid any actions that might risk conflict between Turkish and American forces.”

    Trump has also called for a closer bilateral cooperation to address Ankara’s concerns, the White House said.

    Topic:
    Turkey Starts Operation 'Olive Branch' in Syria (37)

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Afrin, Syria, Turkey, United States
