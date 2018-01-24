Erdogan: Turkey Will 'Thwart Games' Along Borders Starting From Syrian Manbij

Wednesday marks the 5th day of Ankara's Olive Branch operation, which it launched in Afrin, Syria to suppress the Kurds they call 'terrorists' after the US announced the intention to create border forces consisting of 30,000 troops.

“By launching the Olive Branch operation we have stopped the games of different powers who seek to implement their plans in our region. We will completely clear the region of terrorists beginning with [the Syrian city of] Manbij and throughout our entire border [with Syria], ensure our security,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoga said in his speech to the heads of local governments in Ankara.

"I have doubts of the humanity of those who support this organisation (YPG) and call Turkey an invader," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara commenting on the offensive against the Kurdish group YPG that Ankara deems to be a terrorist organization.

The president also called on international NGOs to support Turkey's Olive Branch operation against the Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin district.

On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces launched an operation, called Olive Branch, against the Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin district. Damascus did not support Ankara, accusing it of supporting terrorists, as the Turkish Armed Forces carry out an operation jointly with the Syrian Free Army.

According to the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, the country's operation in Afrin had "killed 260 terrorists." One Turkish soldier was killed during the operation, Turkish General Staff said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has issued a statement proposing that Erdogan look into the possibility of creating a joint security zone in northwest Turkey in order to end the Turkish military operation, code-named Olive Branch.