Jailed for Life: Israeli Man Rapes, Murders Elderly Woman, Feeds Remains to Dog

An Israeli citizen has been jailed for life after violently raping and murdering his 66-year-old neighbor in 2014.

The Beersheba district court sentenced Avraham Yalma, 37, to life imprisonment with an additional 15 years in jail after convicting the man for raping and murdering his elderly neighbor who was a volunteer helping Holocaust survivors.



According to the judge's verdict, Yalma met the victim upon her return from volunteer work, took her to his apartment, ruthlessly raped and murdered her. He then left the dead body on the floor and let his dog, an American Staffordshire Terrier, feed on the victim's remains.

The verdict detailed how Yalma attempted to cover up his crime. He took a cab to a nearby hardware store and purchased an electric saw in order to dismember the victim's body but failed to do that and eventually decided to reach out to his sisters who then called the police, terrified by the crime.

"A trail of blood led us from the bedroom to the kitchen, we found the body placed underneath a blanket. A woman's body with a half-eaten face, cuts and bruises on all her organs and an electrical cable placed beneath her," one of the officers testified in court, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Judge Yael Raz-Levi compared description of the crime in the verdict to a horror movie script, adding that "the truth is that we are dealing with an insufferable reality that took place in the suspect's apartment."