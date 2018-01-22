UN Preparing Large-Scale Humanitarian Operation to Assist People of Afrin

The United Nations has announced on Monday that it is preparing a large-scale humanitarian operation in the Syrian city of Afrin.

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, announced that the UN was preparing a humanitarian operation to provide assistance for citizens of Syria's Afrin, who were caught in the center of Turkey's military operation.

The spokesperson said that the access to Afrin was hampered and expressed his concern on the incoming reports on clashes near the city.

On Saturday, the Turkish Armed Forces launched an operation against the Kurdish forces in Syria's Afrin district. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim later confirmed the start of the ground operation in the region.

Damascus has responded to the operation by strongly criticizing Ankara's actions calling it a violation of the country's sovereignty.