Daesh Failed to Create Caliphate but Terrorist Pockets Still Active - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday at a meeting with head of the delegation of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) Nasser Hariri, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about a terrorist threat in Syria and prospects of the peace settlement in the country.

On Caliphate

The Daesh terrorist group failed to reach the goal of creating the Caliphate on the Syrian territory, but some terrorist pockets are yet to be suppressed, Lavrov noted.

The minister attributed the significant success made in fighting against terrorism in Syria to the Astana format and to the agreements that were reached between Russia, the United States and Jordan on the establishment of the southern de-escalation zone.

"We expect that the promotion of the intra-Syrian dialogue and the beginning of a steadfast negotiating process on the future of Syria will unite the efforts of all Syrians to eradicate the terrorist threat in the country country," the minister added.

On Syrian National Dialogue

The main goal of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi is to ensure the effective implementation of the Geneva process under the auspices of the United Nations, Lavrov said.

"We tried to form a list of invitees to the Sochi Congress in such a way that this goal — to collect under one roof all representatives of the Syrian society, both the government and the opposition — was achieved," the Russian minister added.

The Syrian National Dialogue will be held on January 29-30 in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi. More than 1,500 representatives of the Syrian society are expected to take part in the forum.

