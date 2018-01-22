Syrian Troops Start Op to Eliminate Nusra Front Militants in Idlib - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian government troops and local militia units have started the operation to eliminate al-Nusra Front terrorists, who have been surrounded in the eastern part of Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Syrian government troops and militia units have started to eliminate a grouping of Jabhat Fatah al Sham [previously known as al-Nusra Front] terrorist organization, numbering more than 1,500 fighters and surrounded in the eastern part of Idlib province. The militants are armed with tanks, infantry combat vehicles, field artillery systems and mortars," the statement said.

According to the ministry, over the past 24 hours, the units of the Syrian army have advanced 3.7 miles to the north of Abu Duhur airfield and liberated 24 settlements from militants.

The statement comes a day after the Syrian government forces regained control over the Abu Duhur airfield in the Idlib province, which had been seized by al-Nusra Front (outlawed in Russia) terrorists in 2015. The government troops have also managed to encircle al-Nusra Front in the eastern part of the Idlib province.

The Syrian army supported by allied forces have been carrying out an anti-terrorist operation in the province for over a month.