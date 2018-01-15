Russia May 'Undertake Measures' After US Decision on Border Force in Syria

On Saturday, the Defense Post news website published an article, in which the spokesman of the US-led coalition fighting against the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group said that the coalition was engaged in a training of a 30,000-strong force on the territory within Syria currently controlled by SDF to maintain security in controlled area along the Syrian border.
"[Such a behavior by the US-led coalition] stands in direct confrontation [with Russia’s interests], and we and our colleagues will certainly undertake certain measures on stabilization of the situation in Syria," Shamanov said when asked whether such actions of the US-led coalition intersected with the interests of Russia in Syria.
Turkey has already reacted to the reported US plans to create the "Border Defense Forces". Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's representative Ibrahim Kalin stated that such move is unacceptable and "worrying." Later, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning the plans of the United States to create the forces, also noting that the coalition did not hold consultations with Turkey about the creation of such forces.
