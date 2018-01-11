Register
19:26 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Friday, March 24, 2017 photo, civil protection rescue teams work on the debris of a destroyed house to recover the body of people killed during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq

    Baghdad Hopes for Russian Investment in Iraqi Post-War Economy

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has an important role in the restoration of Iraq and Russian companies could help with the investment process on the Iraqi market, Iraqi government spokesman Saad Hadithi told Sputnik.

    "Russia is an important state in the international community and it has an active role in the preparation of the restoration of the stability [in Iraq] and the support of the Iraqi government's rebuilding efforts. Russian companies could also help with the investment process on the Iraqi market," Hadithi said.

    The government's spokesman noted that the Russian companies could also participate in the conference of Iraq's sponsors, which is scheduled to take place in Kuwait on February 12-14. According to Hadithi, Iraq has discussed the list of participants with Kuwait, but the organizing country was the one sending out invitations.

    "All Russian companies involved in the power industry, transport, electricity, manufacturing, housing, water resources, could play an active, important and leading role in this conference," Hadithi said.

    The spokesman has told about an upcoming conference on the restoration, announced by Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Jarallah on January 9. The diplomat invited donor countries and international organizations to participate in the conference for assisting Iraq.

    "This conference will be held on February 12-14… the invitation will be sent out to approximately 70 countries among the active members of the international community, the region, to countries which are interested in the Iraqi issue, restoring Iraq, and investing," Hadithi said.

    High-level Iraqi officials will participate in the conference, Hadithi added. The government spokesman noted that Iraq's Ministry of Planning is in charge of carrying out preparations for the conference.

    "It has sent to [the Kuwaiti authorities] everything related to Iraq's vision on restoration and stability in the future, Iraq's needs in construction and investment," Hadithi pointed out.

    Iraq Restoration

    Iraq aims to come back to normal life, restoring the country's infrastructure after the years-long devastating war against terrorists from the Daesh group. The final defeat of militants has been announced by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi fairly recently, on December 9.

    READ MORE: Last Bastion: Iraqi Troops Partially Liberate Qaim Town in West of Country

    As a part of international support to the country, the World Bank has lately increased its financial aid to the country, approving additional $400-million assistance in addition to those $350 million of the Emergency Operation for Development Project approved in July 2015.

    READ MORE: World Bank to Provide $400Mln to Iraq to Restore Cities Recaptured From Daesh

    Tags:
    restoration, Iraq, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok