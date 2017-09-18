Iraqi Airways Hopes to Launch Flights to Russia – Moscow Office Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iraqi Airways hopes to launch direct flights from Iraq to the Russian cities St. Petersburg and Sochi after the restoration of air traffic between the two states, the head of the newly-opened air carrier’s Moscow office told Sputnik on Monday.
"Of course, we would like to increase the number of flights to Russia… We will strive to launch flights from other Iraqi airports to the Russian ones, such as those in St. Petersburg and Sochi," Ali Abdali said.
