Turkey Summons Russian, Iranian Envoys Over Syria Safe Zone Violation - Reports

Turkey has lodged a diplomatic protest over claims about attacks in Syria's Idlib safe zone by the Syrian army, Daily Sabah reports citing sources in Ankara's Foreign Ministry.

Turkey appeals to Russian and Iranian diplomats to urge Syria's government to cease violation of de-escalation zone borders' violation in Idlib, according to the newspaper.

Turkish diplomatic sources say that Ankara has voiced to the ambassadors its "concern" about the operation which is conducted by the Syrian government forces in the south-east of idlib. This operation on the ground is percieved by Turkey as "a violation by the Syrian armed forces of the borders of the de-escalation zone in Idlib, which was agreed during Astana talks between three guarantor-states."

Earlier, Ankara's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Syrian armed forces have been carrying out attacks on the so-called moderate opposition in the province of Idlib under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah Syrian Army Liberates Strategic Settlement of Sinjar in Idlib Province - Source

During the September round of Astana talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three states that serve as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, agreed on all four de-escalation zones in Syria — one in Idlib including parts of neighboring Hama province, the second one in the north of the central province of Homs, the third one in eastern Ghouta near Damascus and the third one in the country's southern province of Deraa.

The sides also reached an agreement on the rules of operation in buffer zones, checkpoints and observation posts, as well as the rules of engagement for units of the de-escalation control force.