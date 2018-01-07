Car Bombs Rip Through Syria's Idlib, Killing Dozens

Dozens of people were killed and injured after terrorists had set off two car bombs in the Syrian province.

Two car bomb explosions have taken lives of dozens in Syrian Idlib province, local media reported. First car bomb, fitted with several tonnes of explosives, exploded near a supermarket in the city of Idlib and killed and injured more than 30 people, according to Al Mayadeen TV channel.

Another bomb has been set off by the terrorists near the headquarters of one of the local fringe groups, killing at least 20 people.

Syrian Idlib province, which is bordering Turkey, is part of the de-escalation agreements brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran. Earlier, according to the deal covering the Idlib province, Turkey deployed observation points in the area.

The province is mainly controlled by the Free Syrian Army, other opposition forces and terrorist groups, such as Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Nusra Front) which are fighting against government troops. Clashes between the militants' amid successful offensives of the Syrian army sometimes result in civilians casualties. The province is covered by one of the four de-escalation zones, established during the September round of Astana talks.