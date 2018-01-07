Israel Reportedly Aims to Bar 20 Organizations From Country Over Boycott Calls

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli Strategic Affairs Ministry on Sunday issued a list of 20 international organizations, which will be denied entry to the country over their support for the "Boycott, Divestment Sanctions" (BDS) campaign against Israel, local media reported.

Members of the organizations from Europe, the United States, Latin America and a group from South Africa will be banned from visiting the country, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing the so-called BDS blacklist.

The list, in particular, includes such entities as Jewish Voice for Peace, France Association Palestine Solidarity, BDS France, BDS Italy, Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, American Friends Service Committee, American Muslims for Palestine and BDS South Africa.

Here is the list of #BDS organizations that will from now on be banned from entering Israel.

Don't expect being welcomed anymore to a country you try to isolate and defame.

You boycott us, we boycott you.

🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/Fd1p8LxMCA — Emmanuel Navon (@emmanuelnavon) 7 января 2018 г.

​

Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan said that organizations critical of Israel would not be allowed to visit the Jewish state and harm the citizens, adding that it was a shift "from defense to offense."

The BDS campaign encourages people to boycott Israel, urges universities and other organizations to divest from the country, and calls for international sanctions until Tel Aviv complies with international law with respect to Palestinians and withdraws from Palestinian land.

US President Donald Trump’s decision last month to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel triggered violent unrest across the Middle East including protests in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. The decision caused criticism from many states around the world.