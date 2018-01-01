Register
17:04 GMT +301 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Singer Lorde performs on the 'Other Stage' at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Friday, June 23, 2017

    Washington Post Ad Calls Singer Lorde a Bigot Over Cancelled Israeli Show

    © AP Photo/ Grant Pollard/Invision
    World
    Get short URL
    242

    A backlash against New Zealand singer Lorde continues in the wake of her decision to call off her concert in Israel amid pressure from her fans following Trump's Jerusalem move.

    A full-page advertisment calling Lorde a bigot and accusing New Zealand of harboring a bias against Israel appeared on the fifth page of the Washington Post’s December 31 edition.

    READ MORE: Singer Lorde Gives in to Pressure, Cancels Tel Aviv Show

    The ad features Lorde's photo over the picture of men running through ruins with babies and Israeli flags streaming in the wind. The headline says "Lorde and New Zealand ignore Syria to attack Israel."

    Steve Ludwin holds a Pope's Pit Viper after extracting its venom at his apartment in Kennington, south London on November 9, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ NIKLAS HALLE'N
    Danish Scientists Test Rock Singer Who Injects Himself With Snake Venom
    It slams the 21-year-old singer's decision to cancel a concert in Tel Aviv following a wellspring of Muslim fans urging her not to go there, noting that she had joined the global boycott of Israel but "will perform in Russia, despite Putin's support for Assad's genocide in Syria."

    The advertisement adds that Lorde's move shows how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand is "trickling down to its youth."

    As for New Zealand, the ad points out the country's support for the UN resolution urging the US to revoke its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, while citing New Zealand's co-sponsorship of a UN resolution condemning illegally-built Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories. The resolution, which was approved by every member of the UN Security Council except the US (which abstained), was endorsed by both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

    "Let's boycott the boycotters and tell Lorde and her fellow bigots that Jew-hatred has no place in the twenty-first century," the ad reads.

    Commenting on the advertisement in the Post, the New Zealand Jewish Council said that the council is "committed to dialogue and tolerance and distances itself from the inflammatory and aggressive material that stoops to the level of BDS [Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement] rather than rising above it."

    READ MORE: Egyptian Pop Singer Nabbed After 'Suggestively' Eating Banana in Clip (VIDEO)

    "We are disappointed with Lorde's decision to cancel her show after pressure from the discriminatory BDS movement and invite Lorde to continue learning about the region," the council's statement reads.

    Corey Lewandowski
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    Singer Joy Villa Reportedly Files Sex Assault Complaint Against Ex-Trump Aide
    Lorde called off her June concert in Tel Aviv, giving in to the mounting pressure from activists of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement (BDS), which aims "to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law," according to its official website.

    She was also influenced by an open letter written by her fans from New Zealand, which stated that the show in Tel Aviv would demonstrate support for Israel's occupation of Palestine.

    "I've received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show," Lorde said, as quoted by Naranjah, the Israeli promoters of her show.

    The decision was made after what the New Zealand pop star deemed as her "learning all the time" and "considering all options" available to her.

    Related:

    Singer Joy Villa Reportedly Files Sex Assault Complaint Against Ex-Trump Aide
    Singer Lorde Gives in to Pressure, Cancels Tel Aviv Show
    SHINee's Lead Singer Kim Jonghyun Commits Suicide - Reports
    Danish Scientists Test Rock Singer Who Injects Himself With Snake Venom
    Going Bananas: Egyptian Singer Jailed For Making Suggestive Music Video
    'F*****g Get It Done...Move On': Former Oasis Singer Gallagher Speaks on Brexit
    Why Rich And Famous Stars Like Linkin Park Singer Are Not Immune to Depression
    Tags:
    bigotry, advertisement, Washington Post, Lorde, Israel, Jerusalem, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    The New Year is Here! Christmas Trees Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok