Register
17:57 GMT +304 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli border policeman fires tear gas canisters at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 23, 2017

    At Least 10 Palestinians Injured by Israeli Army in Bethlehem Refugee Camp

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    GAZA STRIP (Sputnik) - At least 10 Palestinians have been injured during clashes with the Israeli army in a refugee camp in Bethlehem, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

    "During clashes with the Israeli army that occurred during the assault on the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, 10 Palestinians were injured by service bullets of Israeli soldiers," the ministry said, adding that two people were in serious condition.

    The clashes arose after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city on December 6. The move has led to the aggravation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and multiple scuffles between Palestinians and Israeli police.

    Jerusalem is claimed as the capital by both Israelis and Palestinians, who have been locked in a bitter, decades-long dispute over borders and sovereignty.

    ​Meanwhile, Israel has reiterated its position on the disputed city by passing a bill on January 2, requiring a two-thirds majority the country's parliament, for the country to abandon control over any part of Jerusalem in favor of a foreign country. The new legislation may reportedly drive many Palestinians out of Jerusalem, as many of them do not have Israeli citizenship, holding only permanent resident status in the city, which can be withdrawn any time for different reasons.

    READ MORE: Israel Buttresses Its Jerusalem Bid, Passing New Legislation

    The conflict dates back to 1967, when Israel seized Jordanian-controlled East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law and proclaimed the city as the "complete and united" capital of the country. The international community has never recognized the annexation and considers the status of the city to be one of the core problems of the Middle East conflict, which should be resolved on the basis of an agreement with the Palestinians, which claim the eastern part of Jerusalem. For this reason, all foreign embassies are located in Tel Aviv.

    Tags:
    clashes, Palestine, Israel, Bethlehem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok