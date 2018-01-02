Turkey Concerned by Unrest in Iran, Appeals to 'Common Sense' - FM

It’s been five days since mass protests against economic grievances engulfed Iran, which couldn’t help but raise concerns among its neighbors.

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its concerns with the ongoing unrest across neighboring Iran, adding that "common sense should prevail to prevent any escalation."

"Turkey is concerned by news the protests in Iran… are spreading, causing casualties and also the fact that some public buildings were damaged."

Being major regional powers, Turkey and Iran have been longtime rivals in their “battle” for regional predominance. However, in reference to mass demonstrations in Tehran, Ankara has emphasized that it “attaches the utmost importance to the maintenance of peace and stability in friendly and brotherly Iran.”

Several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht, have witnessed mass protests against poverty, unemployment and the rising cost of living. Conflicting reports suggest that the unrest, which started on December 28, 2017, has killed between 12 and 20 people, including nine people murdered in overnight clashes.

Despite Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s attempts to quell the crowds and promises to resolve economic problems in the country, the protests are still ongoing.