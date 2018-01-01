Register
21:11 GMT +301 January 2018
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016

    Iranian President Reportedly Vows to Solve Economic Issues Amid Ongoing Protests

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Middle East
    0 70

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pledged on Monday to intensify efforts in order to resolve existing economic problems amid multiple demonstrations across the country, local media reported.

    Addressing the heads of the Iranian parliament's commissions in Tehran, Rouhani promised that his government would double its efforts to address economic issues, unemployment, inflation as well as air pollution in the country, the Fars news agency reported.

    READ MORE: Iranian Minister Calls Restrictions on Social Networks' Use Temporary Step

    Ongoing anti-government protests in Iran are the result of existing internal problems in the republic as well as the influence of other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Rouhani added.

    "The enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are angry with the glory, success, and the progress of the Iranian nation and they have vowed to get the regional troubles into Iran, but, sure, the people and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to them," Rouhani said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

    The Iranian president was speaking during a meeting with heads of the country's parliamentary commissions. He also stressed that Iran's enemies were hoping to see new conflicts and rivalries in the republic after the May 2017 presidential election.

    READ MORE: Protests in Iran Continue as Tehran Urges People to Calm Down

    "Because all the people on the streets are not those commanded by foreigners and there are some of them who are protesting for their own feelings and problems," Rouhani noted.

    Moreover, the Iranian leader claimed as quoted by the Fars news agency that the Saudis "have blatantly said that we will create problems in Tehran."

    FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 file photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo/
    External Interference in Iran's Internal Affairs Unacceptable, May Further Destabilize Situation Amid Protests - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Rasht, have been hit by protests since December 28, 2017. The people have taken to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living. Media reported that the number of people killed in protests in the country had jumped to 12.

    Several countries, including Russia, have expressed concerns over the unrest in Iran, expressing hope that violence would be avoided during the protests.

