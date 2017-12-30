Register
22:03 GMT +330 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian refugees living in Turkey wait to register at the Bab al-Salama crossing, near the city of Azaz in northern Syria, on June 18, 2017

    Turkey Criticizes EU Aid Delivery to Syrian Refugees

    © AFP 2017/ Nazeer al-Khatib
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    With 3.5 million refugees, mostly from neighboring Syria, Turkey has the highest refugee population in the world, according to the UN.

    According to Ankara, funds the European Union sent for the care of Syrian refugees in Turkey are still not being used to actively meet their needs.

    "Unfortunately, the spending mechanism of the EU funds are not working fast," Turkey's EU Ministry said on Saturday.

    READ MORE: Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Dips Below 1Mln for First Time Since 2014

    About 6 billion Euros in the form of financing has been allocated within the framework of two agreements signed between Brussels and Ankara in 2015 and 2016. The deal stipulates that Turkey must take care of refugees while its EU accession negotiations are implemented.

    The ministry said that Ankara has used over $30 billion of its own finances to help Syrian refugees since 2011.

    According to the ministry, the EU allocated only 1.78 billion euros for Syrian refugees out of the promised 6 billion euros.

    Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, thousands of Syrian refugees have left their homeland to seek refuge in neighboring countries. Turkey has serves as both a destination country and a transit country for refugees on their way to Europe. The ensuing migrant crisis led to the Brussels-Ankara deal, according to which, Turkey would take in refugees from Greece whose claim for asylum was rejected. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey, the total number of registered refugees from Syria is more than 3 million people. The UNHCR put that figure at 3.5 million as of October, 2017.

    Related:

    Syrian Kurds Refuse to Reveal Number of US Bases, Volume of Supplied US Arms
    Russian Troops Help 70 Syrian Refugees Return Home
    Jordanian Schools Enroll Undocumented Syrian Refugee Children
    Tags:
    aid, refugees, European Union, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok