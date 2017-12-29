Turkish Police Detain 29 Daesh-Linked Suspects in Ankara - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Turkish police have detained 29 people suspected of having links to the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the Turkish capital of Ankara, local media reported Friday.

The detentions took place as part of overnight counterterrorist raids in the capital, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Most of the detainees are foreign nationals and have been reportedly planning to perpetrate terrorist attacks in early 2018.

According to media reports citing Turkey's statistics, since the rise of Daesh in neighboring Iraq and Syria, Turkish law enforcement agencies have detained over 5,000 Daesh suspects, with about 3,300 foreigners from 95 countries having been deported and some 38,000 banned from entering Turkey. About 780 people are currently under arrest, including 350 foreigners, some of those under arrest have already been convicted on terrorism charges.