Live Ammunition Injures 220 People in Gaza Protests Over Jerusalem Decision - UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 220 people in the Gaza Strip have been injured by live ammunition amid protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Tuesday in a statement.

"The use of live ammunition has resulted in over 220 people being injured in Gaza, including 95 on Friday alone, in addition to dozens of others who sustained injuries from tear gas or rubber bullets," the statement read.

US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem Israel's capital and ordered to move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv, prompting the condemnation of Muslim states and countries backing the two-state solution, as well as sparking mass outrage across the Arab world, leading to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last week, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, announced the beginning of the third "intifada" against the controversial decision.



READ MORE: Netanyahu Grateful for US Veto on Jerusalem Resolution, Sets Twitter Ablaze

© AFP 2017/ JAMAL ARURI One Way or Another: Palestine Officially Requests to Hold UNGA Session on Jerusalem Status

During Monday's meeting of the United Nations Security Council, the US vetoed the resolution condemning Trump's decision by Egypt, saying that any "decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded."

Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law and proclaimed the city as the "complete and united" capital of the country. The international community does not recognize the annexation and considers the status of the city to be one of the core problems of the Middle East conflict, which should be resolved on the basis of an agreement with the Palestinians, which claim the eastern part of Jerusalem.