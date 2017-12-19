Netanyahu Grateful for US Veto on Jerusalem Resolution, Sets Twitter Ablaze

The US, being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has vetoed a Palestine-drafted resolution over President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister has expressed gratitude to the United States for using its veto power on the resolution opposing the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He shared a video on his Twitter feed, where he shows how just thankful he is to US President Donald Trump for taking such a decision and to US Envoy to the United Nations, Nikky Haley, for standing up for Israel at the Security Council meeting.

Thank you, Ambassador Haley. On Hanukkah, you spoke like a Maccabi. You lit a candle of truth. You dispel the darkness. One defeated the many. Truth defeated lies. Thank you, President Trump. Thank you, Nikki Haley. pic.twitter.com/zFIiStoait — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 18 декабря 2017 г.

Netanyahu's tweet has set the social media network alight, with users sharing their support

encouraging Haley to keep doing her job

and showing how proud they are of Trump's decision.

Nearly two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump made a controversial decision recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which has provoked the condemnation of the international community and sparked mass outrage across the Arab world. The move has led to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, announcing the beginning of the third intifada. The clashes between Israeli and Palestinians have developed into an echange of fire.