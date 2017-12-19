Register
19:16 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi Kurdish horsemen ride carrying Kurdish flags celebrating their flag day in the northern city of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq

    Unrest in Iraqi Kurdistan Caused by Economic Difficulties - Kurdish Party

    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ongoing protests in Iraqi Kurdistan have been caused by an economic crisis and lack of funds at the disposal of the regional government, Hoshawi Babakr, the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) representative in Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "Not only the offices of the KDP, but also the offices of other parties have suffered… The economic situation is complicated enough. The oil exports from Kurdistan have decreased manifold and Baghdad is not transferring any money to the autonomous region," Babakr said, adding that a lot of people were engaged in the unrest.

    The official added that protests caused by delays in the payment of wages had already taken place in Kurdistan before, while the ongoing unrest was caused by a deterioration in the economic situation in the region after the September independence referendum.

    Fighters from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG)
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Academic Explains How Syrian Kurds May Benefit From Fixing Ties With Damascus
    Since Monday, protests have been ongoing in the large cities of Iraqi Kurdistan, such as Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, as well as in other parts of the autonomous region. The protesters burned the office of the KDP near Erbil, opposing delays in the payment of wages and the worsening of living conditions.

    The reasons behind the austerity in the region, which triggered the escalation of tensions in the region, are connected with the seizure of the oil-rich territories of Kirkuk, which led to the loss of about a half of the revenues in the area, and the cut of the financial support from the Iraqi side in early 2014, after Iraqi Kurdistan had built independent oil pipeline to Turkey.

    READ MORE: Iraq Kurdistan Lost 50% of Oil Profits After Baghdad Took Over Kirkuk — Lawmaker

    The situation in the region has further escalated since Iraqi authorities had launched a military operation, provoked by the independence referendum, held earlier in September. The loss of oil-rich territories hit a hard blow to the local authorities, with Kurdish leader Massud Barzani's announcement of his resignation in late October.

    Related:

    Erdogan’s Spokesman Urges US to Take Back Weapons Delivered to Syrian Kurds
    US May Conclude Kurds 'Not Really an Asset' Post-Daesh - Professor
    Trump-Kurd Compromise, EU-Mercosur Trade Talks, Possible RF Base in Sudan
    Tags:
    unrest, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Iraqi Kurdistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok