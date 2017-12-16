At Least 20 Killed After Saudi-Led Coalition Attacks Houthis in West Yemen

On December, 16 a Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes against the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, in western Yemen, a military source told Sputnik Saturday, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

SANAA (Sputnik) — The airstrike targeting a village in the Al Khokha district of the Al Hudaydah province, where the country’s second largest port is located, killed more than 20 people, a source has told Sputnik.

Saudi bombers destroyed cranes in a Yemeni port that were crucial for delivering food and other goods. Despite the fact that the U.S. paid to replace them, the American ambassador to Yemen opposed their delivery. https://t.co/uT8N09Uqur — The Intercept (@theintercept) 16 декабря 2017 г.

The Saudi-led coalition conducted nine more airstrikes in other regions of the province, including the Hays district, where the clashes between Houthis and the government forces were unfolding, the source added.

#Saudi war on #Yemen has effected 17m ppl,more than third of them considered close 2 famine

Blockade had imperiled lifesaving assistance,there is a massive unemployment,food insecurity,#Cholera & @nikkihaley is talking about one missile that has been Intercepted by #Saudis! pic.twitter.com/EVddVvoN70 — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) 15 декабря 2017 г.

For several years, Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement. Since early December, the situation in the country has worsened, as clashes between the Houthis and Saleh’s loyalists in Sanaa resulted in the end of the alliance between the ex-leader and the rebels.