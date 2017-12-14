Provincial Council in S Iraq Announces Execution of 38 for 'Terrorism'

On December 14, about 40 Sunni Muslim militants were sentenced to death on terrorism offences in the southern Iraqi city, a senior provincial council official said.

According to the the Justice Minister, the mass executions via hanging were carried out in a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriyah.

Meanwhile, it was the largest number of executions in a single day since September 24 when 42 people were put to death in the same prison on the terrorism cahrges to detonating car bombs

On December 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared the end of the country's fight against Daesh after Iraqi troops had gained complete control over the border with Syria. Daesh invaded Iraq back in 2014 and seized Mosul, making it the Iraqi group's capital. However, in summer 2017, the Iraqi forces regained control over Mosul; later in November they have liberated Rawa, the last Daesh stronghold in the country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW