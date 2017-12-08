Register
    Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji performing during the first ever female concert in the capital Riyadh at the King Fahd Cultural Center in the Saudi capital Riyadh

    Saudi Arabia Hosts Its First-Ever All-Female Concert (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2017/ HAYA AL-SUWAYED
    Saudi Arabia, known for its extremely conservative views, has always hosted only all-male concerts. However, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is challenging tradition, and in so doing, opening up the world of entertainment to women.

    Earlier this week female Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji broke new ground in Riyadh. Tawaji chose to sing Arab classics and covers of Celine Dion and Whitney Houston songs at a public concert for thousands of Saudi women.

    “This is a very proud moment for Saudi Arabia,” the master of ceremonies told the crowd, per NBC News. “All women should express their appreciation for the fact that a woman for the first time is performing at a concert in Saudi Arabia.”

    Social media “has gone bananas” over the news:

    Tawaji’s performance came shortly after Yanni, legendary Greek composer and pianist, performed to a mixed-gender audience in Riyadh. 

    READ MORE: Ghost of a Chance: Will Saudi Vision 2030 Ever Come True?

    Mohammad bin Salman has presented his own vision of the country’s future – the project called “Vision 2030,” which envisages opportunities for everyone to get an education, high quality services, health, housing, jobs, and entertainment. In recent months Saudi Arabia has hosted a whole row of concerts (all-men, female-only, mixed-gender), a pop culture festival Comic-Con, and organized a mixed-gender national day celebration, when people danced to electronic music for the very first time.

    Tags:
    female, entertainment, concert, Saudi Arabia
