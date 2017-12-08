Saudi Arabia Hosts Its First-Ever All-Female Concert (VIDEO)

Earlier this week female Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji broke new ground in Riyadh. Tawaji chose to sing Arab classics and covers of Celine Dion and Whitney Houston songs at a public concert for thousands of Saudi women.
“This is a very proud moment for Saudi Arabia,” the master of ceremonies told the crowd, per NBC News. “All women should express their appreciation for the fact that a woman for the first time is performing at a concert in Saudi Arabia.”
Social media “has gone bananas” over the news:
Wonderful to see times changing over there, still a long way to go, but that could be said about everywhere.— Chuck Nichols (@SteelRaptor) 8 декабря 2017 г.
Progress. Good. I’m very happy for all those young women and people who have never seen this. As a free country, we Americans should celebrate this, not condemn nor criticize it. Progress.— Carl D White (@CarlDWhite) 8 декабря 2017 г.
This concert in Saudi Arabia by a female performer – one wearing no head covering – would have been almost unimaginable until recently.— Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) 7 декабря 2017 г.
And it comes shortly after a concert by @Yanni in KSA with a mixed male and female audience in attendance. https://t.co/9SpELFkVFL
Tawaji’s performance came shortly after Yanni, legendary Greek composer and pianist, performed to a mixed-gender audience in Riyadh.
Mohammad bin Salman has presented his own vision of the country’s future – the project called “Vision 2030,” which envisages opportunities for everyone to get an education, high quality services, health, housing, jobs, and entertainment. In recent months Saudi Arabia has hosted a whole row of concerts (all-men, female-only, mixed-gender), a pop culture festival Comic-Con, and organized a mixed-gender national day celebration, when people danced to electronic music for the very first time.
