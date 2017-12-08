Despite Palestinian 'Day of Rage' Israel Leaves 'Open Door' to Jerusalem Mosque

Palestinians have announced a “day of rage” following Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, prompting officials to take the necessary steps to increase the police presence in the city.

Israel has always considered Jerusalem to be its capital, and now, despite worldwide public outrage and social unrest in the country, officials haven't imposed any restrictions on access to Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, which is considered the third holiest site for Muslims after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Palestinian factions insist that “united Jerusalem remains the capital of the whole of Palestine” and have been urging for a new uprising against Israel: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is calling for another intifada.

Previously, if violence erupted anywhere near the Mosque, Israel set age restrictions to the site, but today this is not the case.

READ MORE: Hamas Leader Calls for New Intifada, Bibi Urges World to Follow Trump's Example

"We have no indication there will be disturbances on the mount therefore there is no age restriction. If there will be disturbances then we will respond immediately," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Reuters.

A wave of protests on Thursday resulted in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West Bank. At least 22 people were injured.