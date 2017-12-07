Register
2017-12-07
    View of Kabul, Afghanistan

    Kabul Sees No Obstacles for Economic Cooperation With Moscow

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Graschenkov
    Middle East
    0 30

    Chief Executive of Afghanistan’s government Abdullah Abdullah told Sputnik in an interview that Moscow and Kabul have had a lot experience in economic cooperation in the past and now have big opportunities to develop this cooperation in the future.

    KABUL (Sputnik) — Abdullah Abdullah said that Kabul does not see any obstacles for economic cooperation with Russia, including investments in the private sector.

    "We see no obstacles to economic cooperation with Russia and strongly welcome it," Abdullah said, adding that "[These opportunities include] participation of Russian companies in the reconstruction of economic and social facilities in Afghanistan as well as investing in private sector projects. Now, the work is being carried out within delegations' exchange in this direction… of economic cooperation — both at the state level and in the private sector."

    Naghlu Dam, located in Surobi District of Kabul Province in eastern Afghanistan
    © Wikipedia/ 10th Aviation Brigade
    Ideal Choice: Afghanistan Wants Russian Expertise in Restoring Infrastructure
    According to the Chief Executive of Afghanistan, Kabul is holding talks with Moscow aimed at making bilateral defense industry cooperation more effective.

    "Our cooperation [in the field of defense industry] continued and continues. Now the questions of how to make this cooperation more effective and in what areas it should be enhanced are being discussed," Abdullah said.

    He specified that the exchange of information and intelligence about terrorists and international terrorist organizations, cooperation in the field of protection of the borders with Central Asian states, as well as the fight against drug trafficking are among the most important spheres of defense industry cooperation.

    Abdullah visited Russia earlier in December to take part in the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He also met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and other officials.

    Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of Taliban and the Daesh.

