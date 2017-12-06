Israeli PM Calls on All States to Recognize Jerusalem as Jewish Capital

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on all states to follow the pattern of the US and recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital to move their embassies there. Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"We are deeply grateful to the US President for his courageous and fair decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the forthcoming move of the US embassy," — Netanyahu said in a video message.

Israeli Prime Minister promised to maintain the status quo of the Jerusalem holy places and to ensure religious freedom for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Previously, the US president has stated that Israel has the right to determine its own capital. According to Donald Trump, the recognition of Jerusalem would not hamper the peace process between the Israelis and the Palestinians and would prevent the US from assissting them.

This decision has already stipulated fierce crisisim from several world leaders, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron and so on, social media, because it contradicts with their political stance.

Trump pledged to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and to move the US embassy to Jerusalem during his presidential campaign in 2016. The Israeli parliament sits in West Jerusalem, which Israel established as its capital in 1950, in spite of a 1947 UN plan for a special international regime for the city. Jerusalem was declared the unified capital of Israel in 1980 in a move that was never recognized by any foreign state. Both Israel and Palestine claim Jerusalem as their capital. The PLO demands that Israel should withdraw from the Palestinian territories that it seized during the Six-Day War in 1967.