Social Media Erupts at US Move of Embassy to Jerusalem

US President Donald Trump’s scheduled announcement on December 6 that the American embassy in Israel will move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has attracted condemnation from Twitter users across the globe.

Trending Twitter handles include #SaveAlQuds and #FreePalestine, as well as an Arabic handle declaring "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine forever."

The intended move of the embassy has provoked outrage around the world with even America's allies counselling against the move.

Pope Francis expresses his concern following President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate U.S embassy there from Tel Aviv. The pontiff delivered a heartfelt appeal today. #FirstAlertCenter pic.twitter.com/peOd1I3lN1 — Jenna Lento (@JennaLentoWTOL) December 6, 2017

Pope Francis publicly rebuked the American president, stating that he hoped to see the official international position on Jerusalem as a disputed city is maintained.

Countries/orgs that have warned #Trump against #Jerusalem move:

•Jordan

•France

•Turkey

•UAE

•Saudi Arabia

•Egypt

•Qatar

•Palestine

•Morocco

•Kuwait

•Germany

•Arab League

•Iraq

•Azhar — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 5, 2017​

Trump with his tiny hands trying to do something much bigger than his stupid ego. #القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الابديه #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/YxGmLmlta3 — يوسف Eagles 🇺🇸🦅 🇲🇦 (@LeRoiJose) December 6, 2017​

Yes. Donald Trump will create a needless humanitarian and human rights crisis that will result in untold deaths and misery just in time for the holidays. Joy to the world from Donald Trump. — R. Alan Martín C4D (@RAlanMartin) December 6, 2017​

In Parliamentary Question Time, British Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated that her Government's position on Jerusalem remained unchanged.

Jerusalem: "Our position has not changed" says UK PM Theresa May when asked about Donald Trump's expected recognition of the city as Israel's capital #PMQs https://t.co/hx0xTuBNjh pic.twitter.com/61wN4s7fe7 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 6, 2017​

Even Saudi Arabia has attempted to caution the US against the measure, with King Salman reportedly conveyed to President Trump that going ahead without any positive developments on the Peace Process would be seen by the Muslim World as a provocation.