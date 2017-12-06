Social Media Erupts at US Move of Embassy to Jerusalem

Trending Twitter handles include #SaveAlQuds and #FreePalestine, as well as an Arabic handle declaring "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine forever."
The intended move of the embassy has provoked outrage around the world with even America's allies counselling against the move.
Pope Francis expresses his concern following President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate U.S embassy there from Tel Aviv. The pontiff delivered a heartfelt appeal today. #FirstAlertCenter pic.twitter.com/peOd1I3lN1— Jenna Lento (@JennaLentoWTOL) December 6, 2017
Pope Francis publicly rebuked the American president, stating that he hoped to see the official international position on Jerusalem as a disputed city is maintained.
Mr @realDonaldTrump This key is older than illegal state "israhell"#HandsOffAlQuds#القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الابديه#ثائرون_فلسطينيون pic.twitter.com/3TdR6enjaE— Souha Hani 🇵🇸 (@SOUHA_HANI) December 6, 2017
#Jerusalem has always been and will always be the eternal capital of the soon-to-be-free #Palestine.— #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) December 6, 2017
RT this if you agree! #HandsOffJerusalem #القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الأبديه pic.twitter.com/jZc1LJgB7I
#القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الابديه:— BooD (@aboodtimraz) December 6, 2017
They are older than #israel pic.twitter.com/1XdelVufxf
Fixed it#Jerusalem #القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الابديه pic.twitter.com/9Qu0vC5vF2— Sheharyar Khan (@iSheharyar) December 6, 2017
Countries/orgs that have warned #Trump against #Jerusalem move:— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 5, 2017
•Jordan
•France
•Turkey
•UAE
•Saudi Arabia
•Egypt
•Qatar
•Palestine
•Morocco
•Kuwait
•Germany
•Arab League
•Iraq
•Azhar
Map of Palestine from a 1947 issue of National Geographic. pic.twitter.com/zGDBKTcTCE#القدس #القدس_عاصمة_فلسطين #القدس_عاصمة_فلسطين_الأبدية #القدس_عربية #Quds #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/Hx61llBs4o— مش أنا (@someone_else80) December 5, 2017
Trump with his tiny hands trying to do something much bigger than his stupid ego. #القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الابديه #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/YxGmLmlta3— يوسف Eagles 🇺🇸🦅 🇲🇦 (@LeRoiJose) December 6, 2017
Yes. Donald Trump will create a needless humanitarian and human rights crisis that will result in untold deaths and misery just in time for the holidays. Joy to the world from Donald Trump.— R. Alan Martín C4D (@RAlanMartin) December 6, 2017
In Parliamentary Question Time, British Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated that her Government's position on Jerusalem remained unchanged.
Jerusalem: "Our position has not changed" says UK PM Theresa May when asked about Donald Trump's expected recognition of the city as Israel's capital #PMQs https://t.co/hx0xTuBNjh pic.twitter.com/61wN4s7fe7— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 6, 2017
Even Saudi Arabia has attempted to caution the US against the measure, with King Salman reportedly conveyed to President Trump that going ahead without any positive developments on the Peace Process would be seen by the Muslim World as a provocation.
