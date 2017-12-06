Register
06:02 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

    France's Macron Says Trump's Jerusalem Move 'Regrettable'

    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    223

    Earlier today Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv, a move many countries worldwide have urged the president to refrain from.

    "This decision is a regrettable decision that France does not support and goes against international law and all the resolutions of the UN Security Council," Macron told reporters at a news conference.

    READ MORE: Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital, Orders to Prepare Embassy Move

    Macron also called for calmness across the Middle East.

    "The status of Jerusalem is a question of international security that concerns the entire international community. The status of Jerusalem must be determined by Israelis and Palestinians in the framework of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations," he added.

    The French president's statement comes in the wake of Donald Trump's announcement that he declares Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and orderes the Department of State to take measures for the relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    A Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag.
    © AP Photo/ Bernat Armangue
    Palestinian President: Trump Declaration on Jerusalem is a 'Declaration of Withdrawal' From Peace Process
    Rumours about Trump's intention spreaded after Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner hinted at the possibility of such gesture.

    The Arab world fiercly condemned Trump's looming decision over Jerusalem's status, warning that such move would threaten the peace process in the region.

    Trump pledged to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and to move the US embassy to Jerusalem during his presidential campaign in 2016. However, in June, Trump signed a waiver to keep the US Embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv and delay moving the mission to Jerusalem. The White House explained Trump's move as an attempt to "maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians."

    Related:

    Trump Declaration on Jerusalem Destroys Two-State Solution - PLO
    Israeli PM Calls on All States to Recognize Jerusalem as Jewish Capital
    Ambassador: 'Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Will Affect Entire World'
    Social Media Erupts at US Move of Embassy to Jerusalem
    Trump Reportedly Tells Abbas He Is Going to Move Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
    US Consulate Forbids Employees From Traveling to Jerusalem's Old City, West Bank
    Tags:
    capital, Emmanuel Macron, France, United States, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok