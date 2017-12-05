Register
21:26 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Houthi fighters ride on the back of a truck as clashes with forces loyal to Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh continue in Sanaa, Yemen

    Houthis Ready to Hand Over Body of Ex-Yemen President Saleh to Family - Official

    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Yemen's ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed by the Houthis, his former allies, after he called for turning a new page in the Yemeni civil war.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Yemen’s Houthi rebels are ready to give the body of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh to his family if they are requested to, Houthi politburo member Halima Jahaf told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    Earlier in the day, media reports emerged that Houthis had only agreed to give Saleh’s body to his family if he were given a small funeral.

    “There have been no statements regarding the refusal to hand over his body. This is a new issue. Maybe his relatives will ask for his body and it will be done. We have no conditions,” Jahaf said.

    Saleh was killed by a bullet to the head in a settlement near Sanaa, while attempting to flee from the capital to the country's Marib province during violent clashes between his supporters and the Houthi rebels.

    READ MORE: Unverified Graphic Footage Allegedly Shows Corpse of Yemen's Ex-President Saleh

    Alleged body of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh
    © Photo: Youtube / Sputnik Arabic
    What Does the Death of Former President Saleh Mean for the Yemeni Civil War?
    The attack took place following a six-day fight in Yemen's capital between Houthi rebels and forces supporting ex-President Saleh. The intra-rebel clashes broke out after Saleh's announcement that he was ready to turn a "new page" in relations with the Saudi-led coalition which was dubbed "deception" by the Houthis, who were in alliance with the former President.

    Saleh had allied with the Houthi rebels throughout the Yemeni Civil War and fought against the Saudi-backed forces of President Hadi ousted in 2015.

    Related:

    Yemen Clashes Death Toll Stands at 234 - ICRC Representative
    Yemen's Houthis Vow to Release Reporters They Are Holding - Official
    Family of Missing Sputnik Freelance Reporter in Yemen Unaware of His Fate
    Killing Fields: Yemen War Takes Major Turn With Ex-President's Killing
    Red Cross Reports 2 Airstrikes in Yemeni Capital Sanaa on Monday Night
    Yemeni Houthi Rebels Blow Up Ex-President Saleh's House - Reports
    Political Analyst: 'After Saleh's Death We Will Witness Massacre in Yemen'
    Tags:
    dead body, Corpse, Houthis, Abdallah Ahmed Saleh, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok