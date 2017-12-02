Register
10:02 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrians inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in the capital Damascus' eastern Tahrir Square district, on July 2, 2017

    Militants Shell Christian Cathedral in Syrian Capital of Damascus - Reports

    © AP Photo/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 05

    The Syrian military has reportedly responded to the attack by striking areas from where the shells were fired in the Damascus suburb of East Ghouta, eliminating fire launchers and killing some militants.

    At least three people were injured in the shelling in Damascus, which is a violation of the agreement on de-escalation in the suburb of the capital, East Ghouta, SANA reported, citing the local police sources.

    READ MORE: Continued US Military Presence in Syria Raises Risk of Wider Regional War

    The militants conducted mortar shelling Damascus, including the territory of the Holy Virgin Mary Cathedral in the Christian quarter, causing casualties and material damages, the source added.

    According to the source, another strike hit the power plant in the south of the city, causing material damage, but not injuring anyone.

    READ MORE: Russian, US Reconciliation Centers Discuss 'Silence Regime' in Aleppo

    Late in November, despite violations by militants, two days of silence were held in East Ghouta to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the area by the United Nations and the Syrian Red Crescent. A diplomatic source close to the target groups in Syria told RIA Novosti that this practice could be continued.

    In accordance with a memorandum signed by Russia, Turkey and Iran eastern Ghouta, as well as the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central Homs province, and certain parts of the country's southern Deraa and Quneitra provinces are declared temporary safe zones in Syria.  The memorandum on these de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.    

    Syria in facts and figures
    © Sputnik/
    Syria in facts and figures
    Tags:
    shelling, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok