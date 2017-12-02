Militants Shell Christian Cathedral in Syrian Capital of Damascus - Reports

The Syrian military has reportedly responded to the attack by striking areas from where the shells were fired in the Damascus suburb of East Ghouta, eliminating fire launchers and killing some militants.

At least three people were injured in the shelling in Damascus, which is a violation of the agreement on de-escalation in the suburb of the capital, East Ghouta, SANA reported, citing the local police sources.

The militants conducted mortar shelling Damascus, including the territory of the Holy Virgin Mary Cathedral in the Christian quarter, causing casualties and material damages, the source added.

According to the source, another strike hit the power plant in the south of the city, causing material damage, but not injuring anyone.

Late in November, despite violations by militants, two days of silence were held in East Ghouta to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the area by the United Nations and the Syrian Red Crescent. A diplomatic source close to the target groups in Syria told RIA Novosti that this practice could be continued.

In accordance with a memorandum signed by Russia, Turkey and Iran eastern Ghouta, as well as the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central Homs province, and certain parts of the country's southern Deraa and Quneitra provinces are declared temporary safe zones in Syria. The memorandum on these de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.