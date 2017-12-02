Register
10:04 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), shows fighters from the SDF looking toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria (File)

    Former SDF Spokesman Reveals US Created Syrian Rebel Group as a 'Cover'

    © AP Photo/ Syrian Democratic Forces
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    13473

    The revelations come amid repeated calls on Washington by senior Turkish officials, insisting on the cessation of weapons deliveries to the Syrian Kurds, which eventually resulted in the US promise to halt arms supplies to the force fighting against Daesh.

    The former spokesperson of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Talal Silo, who previously fled to Turkey, told the Anadolu news agency on Saturday that the rebel group was allegedly created by the US as a cover to provide weapons to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) that is thought to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

    "It is only a name. Nothing else. We take everything, including our salaries, from YPG. The U.S. authorities wanted to give arms to Kurds. The announcement of SDF's establishment was only a drama. The US gave the leadership to the Kurds and PKK," Silo told the agency.

    According to him, the SDF was just signing documents to receive arms, but all of them went to the PKK. At the same time, despite talks about fighting terrorism, the US was trafficking Daesh terrorists via an agreement reached with the regional PKK leader.

    READ MORE: US May Conclude Kurds 'Not Really an Asset' Post-Daesh — Professor

    He voiced the belief that all the ideas came from Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL (Daesh) Brett McGurk, who allegedly wanted to establish a force, during the Raqqa operation, in the name of the Arab Coalition.

    Thus, according to Silo, the coalition provided huge amounts of arms, but only a small part of them went to the Arabs, Turkmens and Assyrians, with all the schemes having been created to "cover that these arms were actually delivered to the PKK. But we were sure that these advanced arms were going to PKK and YPG."

    The US didn't care where the arms would go and when the YPG claimed that it was "out of arms," the US would send a new delivery of weapons.

    Though, during the Barack Obama presidency the support was limited, the situation dramatically changed, when Donald Trump became president as even armored vehicle started to come to the region, Silo said.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and US President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting in New York, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Erdogan is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.
    © AP Photo/
    Turkish Official: US to Deceive World Unless They Stop Arms Supplies to YPG
    According to the ex-spokesman, the SDF has some 50,000 militants including both men and women, with 70 percent of them belonging to the YPG and the YPJ (the female wing of the organization).

    The revelations come amid repeated calls on Washington by senior Turkish officials, insisting on the cessation of weapons deliveries to Kurds.

    Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that Donald Trump had reassured his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he had ordered to cease supplies of the US armaments to Kurds.

    EAD MORE: Trump Tells Erdogan He Ordered to Stop Arms Supplies to Syrian Kurds — Ankara

    Following the statement, the White House confirmed the information, saying that the move was "consistent with our previous policy."

    Most recently, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin urged Washington to take back weapons delivered to the Syrian Kurds.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok