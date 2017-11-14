Mogherini Expects Hariri to Return to Lebanon in the Coming Days

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — According to the EEAS press release, Mogherini held a meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil to discuss the current situation in the country caused by Hariri’s unexpected resignation. During the meeting the sides agreed to maintain contacts in order to follow the developments.
"Close contacts will continue also with Prime Minister Hariri, through the EU’s diplomatic channels – High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini expects him and his family to return to Lebanon in the coming days," the press release read.
The EU foreign policy chief also assured Bassil that the European Union would continue to support Lebanon in its efforts to preserve stability, unity and integrity of the country.
"High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini and Minister Bassil agreed there should not be any external interference in the country, and that regional dynamics and tensions should not affect the country’s national agenda, that has to stay focused on Lebanon and the Lebanese citizens," the press release read.
On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of "forced retention" of Hariri in the country, as well as persuading the politician to resign, which he called unacceptable interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs. On Saturday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun urged Saudi Arabia to clarify the reasons preventing Hariri from leaving the kingdom and returning to his home country to explain the reasons behind his resignation in person.
