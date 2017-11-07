Russian Military, US Coalition Set Up Communication Channels in Syria - Lavrov

While Russia has been conducting its military operation in Syria since September 2015 at the request of the legitimate Syrian authorities, the US-led coalition of over 70 nations has launched its strikes in the war-torn country since 2014 without either Damascus' consent or a UN mandate.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces and the US-led international coalition have established communication channels over Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Of course, given that we are working with the United States in a sufficiently close contact on the ground [in Syria], where channels of communication have been established between the representatives of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the US-led coalition, we are discussing these issues," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Russian and the US military established a communication line in order to avoid close encounters of military aircraft over Syria, however, the hotline has been suspended by Russia for several times over US actions against the government forces. Neverthless, Russia and the US are in "intensive" contacts over the situation in Syria, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Fight Against Terror in Syria Almost Over

According to the Russian foreign policy chief, the fight against terrorism in Syria is almost over.

"The political process is becoming more and more important, as far as the Syrian crisis is concerned. Because the fight against terrorism on the Syrian territory is nearing its completion."

Lavrov echoed the statement previously made by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu who said that the country's military operation in Syria is nearing its end. According to the Russian Defense Ministry's data, over 90 percent of the Arab Republic's territory has been freed from terrorists.