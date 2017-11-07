Register
16:37 GMT +307 November 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria

    Russian Military, US Coalition Set Up Communication Channels in Syria - Lavrov

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    495009

    While Russia has been conducting its military operation in Syria since September 2015 at the request of the legitimate Syrian authorities, the US-led coalition of over 70 nations has launched its strikes in the war-torn country since 2014 without either Damascus' consent or a UN mandate.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces and the US-led international coalition have established communication channels over Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

    "Of course, given that we are working with the United States in a sufficiently close contact on the ground [in Syria], where channels of communication have been established between the representatives of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the US-led coalition, we are discussing these issues," Lavrov said at a press conference.

    Russian and the US military established a communication line in order to avoid close encounters of military aircraft over Syria, however, the hotline has been suspended by Russia for several times over US actions against the government forces. Neverthless, Russia and the US are in "intensive" contacts over the situation in Syria, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

    Fight Against Terror in Syria Almost Over

    According to the Russian foreign policy chief, the fight against terrorism in Syria is almost over.

    "The political process is becoming more and more important, as far as the Syrian crisis is concerned. Because the fight against terrorism on the Syrian territory is nearing its completion."

    Lavrov echoed the statement previously made by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu who said that the country's military operation in Syria is nearing its end. According to the Russian Defense Ministry's data, over 90 percent of the Arab Republic's territory has been freed from terrorists.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary VW Beetle Gets Unexpected Second Wind in Ethiopia
    Legendary VW Beetle Gets Unexpected Second Wind in Ethiopia
    Irresistible Offer
    Irresistible Offer
    Terrorist attack in New York
    Truck Attack in New York City

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok