Russia, US Maintain Close Military Contacts on Syria - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and the United States are maintaining close and intensive military contacts at various levels on actions in Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"Military contacts are quite intensive, [going] at different levels," Ryabkov said, commenting on information on the exchange of information between the US and the Russian military on the situation in Syria and, in particular, on Deir ez-Zor.
“This fact is evident and it is very worrisome, we were convinced yet again that the US side, declaring verbally that it is interested in eliminating Daesh and defeating terrorists in Syria, in practice demonstrates the opposite, that in the end of the day some political and geopolitical tasks are more important for Washington than what has been declared in the counterterrorist fight,” he said.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry released the aerial images of Daesh deployment sites north of Syria's Deir ez-Zor, where the equipment of US Army Special Forces is clearly visible but without any signs of previous fighting between the sides.
