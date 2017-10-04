Register
03:57 GMT +304 October 2017
    Israeli soldiers walk near an Israeli Irone Dome defence system (L), a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the MIM-104 Patriot (C), and an anti-ballistic missile the Arrow 3 (R) during Juniper Cobra's joint exercise press briefing at Hatzor Israeli Air Force Base in central Israel, on February 25, 2016. Juniper Cobra, is held every two years where Israel and the United States train their militaries together to prepare against possible ballistic missile attacks, as well as allowing the armies to learn to better work together.

    Explosives, Other Weapons Stolen From IDF Base in Northern Israel

    © AFP 2017/ GIL COHEN-MAGEN
    Middle East
    A large quantity of military-grade weaponry and ammunition, including explosive devices, was stolen from an emergency military armory at an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) combat engineers base in northern Israel.

    Soldiers from the 601st Battalion, stationed at an outpost in the Golan Heights, on Monday discovered the disappearance of emergency weapons and ammunition from a military warehouse during a routine stock count. They immediately reported the breach to their commanders, and military investigators promptly arrived at the scene.

    Among other items, investigators discovered a shortfall in the number of 5.56 mm diameter bullets, 40mm diameter bullets, M16 detonators and anti-tank mines, all of which is now likely to land in the hands of local crime syndicates or terrorists.

    Israeli Military Police believe that the breach occurred during the Rosh Hashana or Yom Kippur holidays, Jerusalem Online reports.

    A boy rides a bicycle with the flag of Kurdistan in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq September 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani
    Israel Backing Kurdish Independence 'to Create New Conflicts, Destabilization'
    From September 21 to October 12, four major Jewish holidays are celebrated in Israel and around the world, one after another. One, Rosh Hashana is the Jewish New Year and marks the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve. Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year, during which Jews reflect on their deeds and ask God's forgiveness for their sins.

    On Rosh Hashana, no soldiers were in place to guard the armory; on Sunday, the soldier on guard duty took up a position inside the base, instead of at the designated post next to the bunker, the Israeli news outlet noted.

    Earlier this year, after nearly three dozen M-16 assault rifles were stolen from a base in southern Israel, the army said it would be directing increased funds toward better security systems for military armories.

