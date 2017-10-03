Register
08:13 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Aleppo, Syria, March 2017

    Russian Servicemen Open Medical Facility in Syria’s Province of Aleppo

    © Photo: Mohamed Maaruf
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 60 0 0

    Russian servicemen opened a medical facility in the village of Aisha located in the Syrian province of Aleppo.

    AISHA (Syria) (Sputnik) – Russian servicemen from the Center for Syrian Reconciliation opened on Tuesday a medical facility in the village of Aisha located in the Syrian province of Aleppo, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    Doctors of the special medical unit of the Russian Defense Ministry started to receive patients at a local school.

    “Pediatricians are seeing children, surgeons are receiving patients, dozens patients may be seen each day. Diagnoses are very different: intestinal infections, scabies, tonsillitis, pediculosis,” nurse Svetlana Derevyanko told Sputnik.

    Aleppo, Syria, March 2017
    © Photo: Mohamed Maaruf
    Russia Delivers 2 Metric Tons of Aid to Aleppo
    According to reconciliation center’s official Soslan Tseboev, center’s employees regularly monitor the humanitarian situation in the areas liberated from terrorists and choose the most vulnerable settlements that need aid.

    “During the reconnaissance it seemed to me that there are no residents here – only ruins left by hostilities. Later we revealed that [local residents] reconstructed five houses on their own,” Tseboev said.

    Local residents received several tonnes of humanitarian aid including bread, canned goods, groats and medicines.

    “We also delivered to them several water tanks because most wells were destroyed by artillery shelling,” Tseboev said.

    According to local authorities, more than 100 civilians will return to Aisha from refugee camps in Damascus and Latakia in the near future.

    Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups. Russia regularly conducts humanitarian operations providing civilians with necessities.

    Related:

    Over 50 Families Return Home to Aleppo Province - Reconciliation Center
    UN Accuses US of Violating Humanitarian Law in Attack in Syria's Aleppo
    Over 400 Civilians Return to Syria’s Aleppo Province – Russian Defense Ministry
    Over 100 Militants Lay Down Arms in Syria's Aleppo Province - Source
    Terrorist Rocket Attacks in Syria's Aleppo Region Kill Two Girls
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Russia, Aleppo, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok