Register
07:42 GMT +301 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian pilots of the Su-34 at the Hmeimim base in Syria. (File)

    Russia Puts Not Only Military, But Political Efforts in Syria - Commander

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia's Operation in Syria: Two Years On (6)
    0 20010

    September 30 marks the second anniversary of Russian counterterrorism campaign in Syria which is defined not only by significant success on the battlefield but also by diplomatic victories.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Russia has played an important role in the Syrian settlement not only through military means, but through political and diplomatic efforts as well, a Syrian commander, Brig. Gen. Abdel Majid Abdel Hamid told Sputnik, commenting on the second anniversary of the anti-terror operation carried out by the Russian Armed Forces in Syria at request of Damascus.

    "Russian political and diplomatic position on Syria which manifested itself in the use of the veto for six times [in the UN Security Council] did not let the United States and NATO hit the country… It plays a big role in the success of negotiations [on Syrian settlement in Astana and Geneva], or, at least, at persuading the countries which support the opposition to send delegations, the efforts are ongoing in this area," Hamid said.

    The commander also noted that the Russian military support contributed to regaining of 85 percent of the country by the  Syrian armed forces. He also underlined the importance of Russia's humanitarian aid.

    "Russia spread into the heart of almost all the Syrians, when it became clear that the main objective of its interference is to stop the bloodshed and create conditions for the Syrian settlement," Hamid said.

    Russian military air group at Khmeimim airbase in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Two-Year-Long Russian Air Campaign Dramatically Changed Syrian War
    He added that Russia's involvement in the Syrian issue at the request of Damascus was linked to two basic principles — the protection of the Syrian sovereignty in accordance with the UN Charter and the fight against international terrorism. The commander that the Syrian people would never "forget Russia's contribution to the fight against the international terrorism," "liberation of Syria from murderers and criminals who were supported by the Arabs and West."

    Syria has been in the state of civil war for over six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Moscow has been assisting Damascus since September 2015 at the request of the Syrian government, both through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country. Since the start of the Russian operation, the Syrian army managed to liberate the country's biggest city of Aleppo, the ancient city of Palmyra, as well as lifted the siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor.

    Topic:
    Russia's Operation in Syria: Two Years On (6)

    Related:

    Russian Deminers Clear City of Deir ez-Zor in Syria
    Syrian Crisis: Russia 'Turns the Tide' of War While US 'Plays a Double Game'
    'Honest Broker': UK Journalist Hails Russia's Role in Syrian War
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria
    Russian MoD Doubts UK's Major Role in Defeating Daesh in Syria, Iraq
    Russian Sappers to Remove Mines from Up to 1,500 Hectares of Land in East Syria
    Tags:
    diplomacy, military campaign, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok