16:32 GMT +330 September 2017
    Russian Defense Ministry

    Daesh, al-Nusra Bear Heaviest Losses Over Last Few Months - Russian MoD

    Middle East
    The Russian Defense Ministry reported Saturday that Daesh and al-Nusra have borne their heaviest losses over the last few months.

    The recent Daesh attempts and al-Nusra Front terror groups, both outlawed in Russia, to launch an offensive in Syria's western and eastern regions failed, while the organizations suffered the most significant losses within last several months, Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

    "The Islamic State and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terror groups' attempts to launch an offensive in western and eastern Syria, that took place within the last week, have failed. The militants' attacks on the Syrian troops' positions in the provinces of Idlib and Deir ez-Zor… were successfully neutralized due to support of the Russian Aerospace Forces, while the attackers were eliminated… The Islamic State and Jabhat Fatah al Shal terror groups suffered the most significant losses within the last several months," Konashenkov said.

    He pointed out that the Russian Aerospace Forces had inflicted significant damage to the terrorists' combat potential.

    The Russian Aerospace Forces conducted strikes in Syria on September 19-29, killing 2,359 Daesh militants and injuring 2,700 others, Konashenkov added.

    "Russian Aerospace Forces' accurate strikes, conducted from September 19 to September 29, killed 2,359 IS militants and injured nearly 2,700 others. They included 16 Daesh field commanders of different ranks and nearly 400 extremists from Russia and CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] countries. A total of 67 terrorist strongholds, 27 tanks, 21 multiple rocket launchers, 149 high mobility vehicles loaded with DShK heavy machine guns, 17 vehicle-borne improvised explosive device and 51 ammunition depots were destroyed," Konashenkov said.

    Konashenkov noted that the Syrian troops, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, were completing an offensive aimed at surrounding and defeating the group of nearly 1,500 Daesh militants who came from Iraq to the Syria's province of Deir-ez-Zor.

     

    Daesh, Al-Nusra Front, Russian Defense Ministry, Russia
