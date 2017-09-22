Register
15:44 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Tu-22 strategic bombers of Russia's Aerospace Defense Forces set to hit ISIS targets in Syria

    Russia's Aerospace Forces 'Turned the Table on Terrorists' in Syria

    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 1029160

    With over 87 percent of Syrian territory already free from Daesh and over 96,000 terrorist installations destroyed by Russian airstrikes, peace in the war-torn country may still be far off as new opposition groups have come into play, many of them financed by the US, a military expert told Sputnik.

    “The Syrian Army, backed by Russia, has obviously turned the table on the terrorists, and this is something even our sworn enemies can’t deny. Less than 15 percent of Syrian territory is now controlled by anti-government forces,” Viktor Baranets said.

    He added, however, that it could take the Syrian Army and Russia’s Aerospace Forces years to claw these 15 percent back because there are new forces emerging in Syria with the help of the United States, which has forked over a hefty $2 billion to rearm the so-called Syrian Free Army.

    First group of Russian Aerospace Force aircraft redeploys from Hmeimim to Russia
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Aerospace Forces Learnt 'New Methods of Striking Targets on the Ground' in Syria
    “[This] means that the road to victory will be long and winding,” he added.
    Russian warplanes have flown over 30,000 sorties since the start of their mission in Syria, destroying more than 96,000 terrorist installations.

    These include 8,332 command posts, 17,194 strongpoints, 53,707 militant concentrations, 970 training camps, 6,769 arms and ammunition depots, 212 oilfields, 184 oil refineries and thousands of other targets.

    “By the time our Aerospace Forces started pounding the terrorists in Syria, the Americans had already been bombing them for two years with more than 6,000 sorties flown. As a result, more than half of the country’s territory was under Daesh control. The more the Americans bombed Daesh, al-Nusra Front and others, the more territories were falling under the militants’ control. Now it’s the other way round,” Baranets said.

    The Euphrates River Valley now remains the only large chunk of Syrian land still under Daesh control, and the advancing forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) have already liberated parts of it.

    Russian Sukhoi Su-24 fighter bomber takes off from Hemeimeem Air Base in the Latakia province, Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria Carry Out 1,268 Sorties in Month – MoD
    Russia, along with Iran and local militia forces, has been assisting the Syrian government in its fight against terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the Arab country since 2011.

    The ongoing war in Syria has left an estimated 220,000 dead and displaced some 12 million, many of them flooding surrounding nations, as well as Europe, making it the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II, according to the United Nations.

    Related:

    Russian Aerospace Forces Destroy Daesh Convoy Heading to Syrian Deir ez-Zor
    Russian Aerospace Forces Learnt 'New Methods of Striking Targets' in Syria
    Tags:
    advance, government forces, Russian airstrikes, Al-Nusra Front, Daesh, Syrian Arab Army, Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces, Viktor Baranets, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok