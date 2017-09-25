Register
11:58 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The US-led coalition against Daesh will buy an unspecified amount of non-standard ammunition from Orbital ATK weapons manufacturer

    No US-Daesh Clashes in Syria Can Prove Their Coordination - Syrian Opposition

    © AP Photo/ Bilal Hussein
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    Syrian opposition official in an interview to Sputnik stated that the fact there were no clashes between the US Army and the Daesh can prove their coordination.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition Popular Diplomacy Movement secretary and member of Astana opposition platform Mahmoud Afandi told Sputnik that the absence of signs of clashes with Daesh (banned in Russia) terrorists in the footholds previously set up by the Daesh militants and currently occupied by the US Army can mean the coordination between the United States and Daesh.

    "It's very easy to explain. The United States, the European Union and Turkey have their own people in Daesh, so they can coordinate with them their [Daesh] withdrawals without military activities," Afandi said.

    In this July 24, 2016 file photo, a US military personal stands guard during a graduation ceremony for Afghan troops, in Lashkargah, capital of southern Helmand province, Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo/ Abdul Khaliq
    US Military Already Developing Post-Daesh Strategy for Afghanistan
    Moreover, Afandi added that the same situation took place in Syria’s northern Jarabulus region on the border with Turkey.

    "The Turks entered it [Jarabulus] without fighting. There, too, Daesh just decided to withdraw. Because their people agreed about withdrawal. Why is it happening now? Now the situation is pressing. De-escalation zones have been created, the US military system is under pressure, because Russia kind of won the war… The United States has already begun to create some problems for the implementation of the de-escalation zones," Afandi stressed.

    On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry released the aerial images of Daesh deployment sites north of Syria's Deir ez-Zor, where the equipment of US Army Special Forces is clearly visible but without any signs of previous fighting between the sides.

    Related:

    Life After Daesh: Syria Has a Bumpy Road Ahead, Ex-US Congressman Tells Sputnik
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 57 Strikes Against Daesh in Raqqa, Syria - Task Force
    US-Led Coalition Kills Daesh Drone Trainer, Top Weapons Researcher in Syria
    Paul Funk Assumes Command of US-Led Operation Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq
    Tags:
    coordination, clashes, Russian Defense Ministry, Daesh, Syrian opposition, United States, Astana, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok