No US-Daesh Clashes in Syria Can Prove Their Coordination - Syrian Opposition

Syrian opposition official in an interview to Sputnik stated that the fact there were no clashes between the US Army and the Daesh can prove their coordination.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition Popular Diplomacy Movement secretary and member of Astana opposition platform Mahmoud Afandi told Sputnik that the absence of signs of clashes with Daesh (banned in Russia) terrorists in the footholds previously set up by the Daesh militants and currently occupied by the US Army can mean the coordination between the United States and Daesh.

"It's very easy to explain. The United States, the European Union and Turkey have their own people in Daesh, so they can coordinate with them their [Daesh] withdrawals without military activities," Afandi said.

© AP Photo/ Abdul Khaliq US Military Already Developing Post-Daesh Strategy for Afghanistan

Moreover, Afandi added that the same situation took place in Syria’s northern Jarabulus region on the border with Turkey.

"The Turks entered it [Jarabulus] without fighting. There, too, Daesh just decided to withdraw. Because their people agreed about withdrawal. Why is it happening now? Now the situation is pressing. De-escalation zones have been created, the US military system is under pressure, because Russia kind of won the war… The United States has already begun to create some problems for the implementation of the de-escalation zones," Afandi stressed.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry released the aerial images of Daesh deployment sites north of Syria's Deir ez-Zor, where the equipment of US Army Special Forces is clearly visible but without any signs of previous fighting between the sides.