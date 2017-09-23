Boris Johnson Urges Iran to Stop Provocative Actions After Tehran's Missile Test

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson expressed on Saturday his concern over the latest Iranian ballistic missile test and called on Tehran to stop provocative actions.

LONDON (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported that the country had successfully carried out the test launch of a new ballistic missile, dubbed Khorramshahr, with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles).

Iran's ballistic missile program has triggered the discontent and concerns of other states, in particular, the United States due to its possible links to the Iranian nuclear program. Despite the attempts by Washington to include the provisions, concerning the ballistic missiles, in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iranian nuclear deal, the proposal was not supported by other signatories.

Extremely concerned by reports of Iran missile test, which is inconsistent with UN resolution 2231. Call on Iran to halt provocative acts — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) 23 сентября 2017 г.

In July 2015, Iran, the European Union and the so-called P5+1 group of nations – the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, France and Iran – signed the JCPOA, which led to the gradual lifting of nuclear-related sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for assurances that its nuclear program would remain peaceful.