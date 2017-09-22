Iraqi Kurdistan Refuses to Postpone Independence Vote

President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani refused to postpone the September 25 independence referendum amid mass rallies of autonomy supporters.

ERBIL (Sputnik) — Iraqi Kurdistan will not postpone the referendum on the independence of the autonomy from Baghdad, despite the pressure, and will hold it on target date on September 25, President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani said on Friday.

A day before, the officials from Iraqi Kurdistan had expressed their readiness to postpone the upcoming September 25 independence referendum if Iraq, US, UN confirm a set of demanded guarantees.

A large rally of supporters of the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan is taking place in Erbil at one of the stadiums of the city.

"We gathered here to unanimously say 'yes' to independence, we came to the conviction that it is impossible to stay together with Iraq years ago," Barzani said addressing the rally.

Barzani urged residents of the region to come to "polling stations and make their own choice" on September 25.

In early June, Barzani announced his intention to hold a referendum on the independence of the region from Iraq on September 25. The move has already been widely criticized by Iraqi authorities as well as by a number of other countries, including Iran, Turkey and the United States.