Iraq's Supreme Court Rules to Halt Independence Referendum in Kurdistan - TV

The Iraqi supreme court has ruled to halt preparations for the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, slated for September 25, media reported on Monday.

In June, Masoud Barzani, the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan, set September 25 as the date for an independence referendum. The announced referendum has been widely criticized by a number of countries, including Russia, Turkey, Iran and the United States. While Moscow voiced support for Iraq's unity and territorial integrity, Washington reportedly asked Iraqi Kurdistan’s President Masoud Barzani to postpone holding the region's independence referendum.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi parliament voted against the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum.

Kurdistan’s authorities have repeatedly raised the issue of independence since 2005 when the Iraqi Constitution recognized the region as an autonomous entity.

