US Says Ready to Leave Syria's al-Tanf, Timeframes Unclear - Source

A military source told Sputnik that the US forces were ready to leave its military base in Syria’s al-Tanf.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US is ready to leave Syria’s al-Tanf, where the US-led coalition is currently located, but it has not outlined any timeframes, a military-diplomatic source told Sputnik.

“They say that they will [leave At Tanf], but we do not know when,” the source said.

On June 8, the US-led coalition bombed pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf in the area of a deconfliction zone following an alleged attack by a combat drone resulting in no coalition forces' casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the move, saying that it seems that the US-led coalition is more interested in bombing the Syrian army instead of fighting terrorists. It also accused the coalition and Syrian rebels it supports of "conspiring" with Daesh leaders by letting them leave encirclement and move to other areas.