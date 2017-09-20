Register
    Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, addresses the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly September 29, 2014 at the United Nations in New York

    Netanyahu Threatens Action Against Iran's Growing Influence in Syria

    Middle East
    The Israeli Prime Minister slammed Tehran for its alleged plans to develop the nuclear program and to establish permanent military bases in Syria.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed the growing concerns over the Iran's menacing influence in the Middle East during his statement at the UN's General Assembly statement. 

    Netanyahu said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the nuclear deal with Iran must be changed or canceled entirely.

    "Israel’s policy regarding the nuclear deal with Iran is very simple — change it or cancel it, fix it or nix it," Netanyahu said.

    Benjamin Netanyahu also added that Israel will act to stop Iran from putting permanent bases in Syria.

    "We will act to prevent Iran from establishing permanent military bases in Syria for its air, sea and ground forces," Netanyahu said.

    Earlier in August, Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner to discuss the situation in Syria.

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria
    Israel, US, Russia Reported to Have Held Secret Talks on Syrian Ceasefire
    Later in September, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited Germany, where he met Chancellor Angela Merkel to express Tel Aviv's alarm over the strengthening of the Iran-Shiite axis in Syria and Lebanon. Rivlin called Iran the main destabilizing factor in the region.

    The warning statement of Netanyahu came amid the growing confrontation between Israel and Iran as the war against Daesh in Syria and Iraq gradually comes to an end. Wall Street Journal claims that Iran is using the Syrian war as an excuse to create a permanent military presence in Syria that allows Tehran to threaten Israel directly or through its intermediaries in Syria and Lebanon.

