14 September 2017
    US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, advance in the village of Sabah al-Khayr on the northern outskirts of Deir Ezzor as they drive to encircle the Islamic State (IS) group bastion of Raqa on February 21, 2017

    America 'Sends Us Heavy Weaponry' to Liberate Deir ez-Zor - SDF

    Middle East
    The US continues to supply heavy arms and armored vehicles to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as part of the military operations to liberate Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, an SDF representative said in an interview with Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

    A new party of US arms and armored vehicles arrived in Syria on Wednesday, the SDF spokesman said.

    "The US sent us armored Hummer vehicles and heavy weapons as part of the operation to liberate Deir ez-Zor. The arms consist of missiles, heat-guided missiles, heavy machine guns, automatic machine guns, mortars and Kalashnikov assault rifles," the spokesman said.

    The SDF representative noted that the SDF forces expect more weapon deliveries from the US in the near future.

    "We told US representatives that we need more weapons to carry out the operation. They, in turn, promised that in the near future they will provide us with more heavy weapons supplies," he said.

    Free Syrian Army fighters patrol in Jarablus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    US Reportedly Allots Billions to Send Soviet-Style Arms to Syrian Rebels, Possibly Finding 'Loophole' in UN Treaty
    SDF representatives told Sputnik earlier that the US regularly supplies the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with heavy weapons and armored vehicles.

    According to the information, the US supplied the armed forces with 1,470 heavy weapons and armored vehicles so far.

    Deir ez-Zor, located 140 km south east of Daesh's self-proclaimed capital city of Raqqa, has been under siege for over three years. On September 5, the Syrian troops managed to unblock the city.

    On Friday, the Syrian military started an operation to break the siege of the Deir ez-Zor airbase, having captured a strategic hill in the vicinity of the facility. It was reported that the troops broke into the area near the airbase from the direction of the city's graveyard.

    Simultaneously, the SDF have been carrying out an Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa from Daesh with the support of the US-led international coalition since November 2016. The province of Raqqa is located west of Deir Ez-Zor.

     

    weapons supplies, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Deir ez-Zor, Syria, United States
