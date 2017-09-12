Daesh Resorts to Suicide Attack Tactics in Syria's Raqqa - SDF

MERSIN (Turkey) (Sputnik) — Daesh used suicide attackers after being surrounded by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Syrian city of Raqqa, SDF spokesman Mustafa Balli told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"To date, we have managed to regain 15 neighborhoods [of Raqqa, out of 22]… Now clashes continue in 6 areas… Terrorists, pressed by our soldiers, have moved to the tactic of using female suicide attackers who organize terrorist attacks in the city. But it will not help them; Daesh militants are gradually being surrounded. Their days are numbered," Balli said.

"Fighting continues in the city center, in areas where government buildings are, and in Saat and Delle squares, where Daesh terrorists conducted demonstrative executions of civilians," Balli specified.

Raqqa has been under Daesh control since 2013. In June, the SDF, supported by an international coalition led by the United States, started an operation aimed at liberating the city. Raqqa’s Old City was freed from Daesh earlier this month.