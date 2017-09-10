Register
18:17 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Israelis and Palestinians wave flags

    US Plays Role in 'Deadlocked' Palestinian Conflict - Russia's Foreign Minister

    © AP Photo/ Sebastian Scheiner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 9320

    The Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains deadlocked partly because the United States has not formulated its position on the issue yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday.

    JEDDAH (Sputnik) —  Lavrov stated that the lack of clarity persisted even though US Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt has made numerous trips to the region.

    "The situation around the settlement is, to put it mildly, deadlocked… Another reason should be stated: the United States has not formulated its positions on Israeli-Palestinian settlement yet, despite their special representative, who has already visited the region about 20 times," Lavrov said, following talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir in Jeddah.

    According to the Minister, Moscow is talking to all parties, including the US special representative and Israel, and would like the Quartet on the Middle East to continue its work. Created in 2002, the quartet is comprised of Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations; its goal is mediating the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

    A picture taken from the Rafah border of the southern Gaza Strip with Egypt shows smoke billowing in Egypt's North Sinai on July 2, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ SAID KHATIB
    Worse Than Aftermath of 2014 War: Gaza Strip Hit by Severe Electricity Crisis - Charity
    Israel and Palestine have been embroiled in a bitter dispute over territory and Palestine's sovereignty for decades, with many countries attempting to help broker peace. Many world politicians have stressed that the only viable solution to the conflict is the co-existence of two independent states, also known as a two-state solution.

    The Arab Peace Initiative, calling for a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from disputed territories in exchange for the normalization of the relationship with Arab countries, has been endorsed by the Arab League several times. However, Israel has remained skeptical of it. The Quartet endorsed the initiative in 2003.

    Related:

    Syria De-Escalation Zone Creation Sticks to Israel's Security Interests - Lavrov
    Israel’s High Court Rules Against Same-Sex Marriage
    India Scraps Purchase of Light Machine Guns from Israel
    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Sergei Lavrov, Palestine, Israel, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok