Paul Funk Assumes Command of US-Led Operation Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lt. Gen. Paul Funk has assumed command of the US-led coalition that is fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq, the Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, III Armored Corps Commanding General, assumed command of the Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) from Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend," the release stated.

The coalition also conducted 37 strikes in Syria and Iraq on Monday, including 23 near the Syrian city of Raqqa, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Raqqah, 23 strikes engaged seven ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed 20 fighting positions, four oil stills, three oil trucks, two logistics nodes, and a command and control node; and suppressed two fighting positions," the release stated on Tuesday.

Five additional strikes near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor engaged four Daesh tactical units and destroyed four vehicles and a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED).

In Iraq, nine strikes were carried out near three cities, including Huwayjah and Qaim. They destroyed three fighting positions, five oil storage tanks, four Daesh-held buildings, a VBIED, an improvised bomb facility and a weapons storage facility.

There were also 14 strikes consisting of 14 engagements carried out near Raqqa in Syria on September 2-3, which closed in the past 24 hours. Those strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed and suppressed fighting positions and destroyed a VBIED.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.