Register
17:05 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Military plane of the US led coalition. (File)

    Paul Funk Assumes Command of US-Led Operation Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq

    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    112201

    The Operation Inherent Resolve stated that the coalition conducted 37 strikes in Syria and Iraq on Monday, adding that Lt. Gen. Paul Funk had assumed command of the coalition.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lt. Gen. Paul Funk has assumed command of the US-led coalition that is fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq, the Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Tuesday.

    Smoke rises from Raqqa, Syria July 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Russian MoD Annuls Report Claiming Civilians Dead in Coalition Strikes in Raqqa
    "Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, III Armored Corps Commanding General, assumed command of the Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) from Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend," the release stated.

    The coalition also conducted 37 strikes in Syria and Iraq on Monday, including 23 near the Syrian city of Raqqa, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Raqqah, 23 strikes engaged seven ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed 20 fighting positions, four oil stills, three oil trucks, two logistics nodes, and a command and control node; and suppressed two fighting positions," the release stated on Tuesday.

    Five additional strikes near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor engaged four Daesh tactical units and destroyed four vehicles and a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED).

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), shows fighters from the SDF looking toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Syrian Democratic Forces
    Syrian Democratic Forces Liberate Great Mosque of Raqqa From Daesh – Combined Joint Task Force
    In Iraq, nine strikes were carried out near three cities, including Huwayjah and Qaim. They destroyed three fighting positions, five oil storage tanks, four Daesh-held buildings, a VBIED, an improvised bomb facility and a weapons storage facility.

    There were also 14 strikes consisting of 14 engagements carried out near Raqqa in Syria on September 2-3, which closed in the past 24 hours. Those strikes engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed and suppressed fighting positions and destroyed a VBIED.

    The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

    The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    Related:

    Hezbollah Urges US-Led Coalition to Stop Blockade of Daesh Families Convoy
    US-Led Coalition Cannot Confirm Reports of Raqqa's Old Town Liberation
    Raqqa Residents Perish Between Daesh, US Coalition's 'Indiscriminate Strikes'
    Tags:
    US-led coalition, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, Daesh, Iraq, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok